Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,123. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

