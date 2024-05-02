Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

