CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,395,000 after buying an additional 386,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,847,000 after buying an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.11. 222,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,332. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

