Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

CDE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 3,043,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

