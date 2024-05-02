Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

