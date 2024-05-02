Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3,214.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,932,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

