Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 3.8%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 38,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 420,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $9,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 713.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.