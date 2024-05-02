Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

