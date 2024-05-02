Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 475,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 15.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

