Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ELPC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,377. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.