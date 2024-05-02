COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $1,338,911 over the last three months. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $2,960,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $11,899,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

