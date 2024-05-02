Concord Wealth Partners Buys 292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $469.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

