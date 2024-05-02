Concord Wealth Partners Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.