Concord Wealth Partners Has $486,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

