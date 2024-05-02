Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

