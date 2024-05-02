Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,490,478.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,098,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,951,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

