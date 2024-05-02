Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

