Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 617,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,196,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

