CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.