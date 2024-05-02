Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $33.12. Corning shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 2,667,548 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

