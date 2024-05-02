Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of COUR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

