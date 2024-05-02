Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average of $254.55.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

