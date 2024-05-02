Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FNDB opened at $62.96 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.