Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

