Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AVUS opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

