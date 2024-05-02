Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.