Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

