Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

