Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BP by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.72.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

