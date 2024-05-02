Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.