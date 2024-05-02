Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

