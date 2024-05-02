Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,300.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($28.89) and last traded at GBX 2,275 ($28.58), with a volume of 60642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($28.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 2,600 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £803.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,790.48 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,181.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,925.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

