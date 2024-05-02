Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of CCK opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

