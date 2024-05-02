Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

CCK stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

