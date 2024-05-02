CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

