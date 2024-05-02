CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVRX. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVRx

CVRx Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25. CVRx has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.