CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

