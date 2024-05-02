Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management lowered Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

