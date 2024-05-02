Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:DAY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,484. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

