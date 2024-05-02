DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

