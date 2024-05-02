Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.60 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of DCPH opened at $25.36 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

