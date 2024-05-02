Decred (DCR) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00034448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $327.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,029,839 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

