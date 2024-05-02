Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.70.

DFY stock opened at C$46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.30.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

