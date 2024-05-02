Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.03. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.65%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

