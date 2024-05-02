Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.39.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $114.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.