Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,488,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,355,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

