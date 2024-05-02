Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.05

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 47300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

