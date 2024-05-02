DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,746,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

