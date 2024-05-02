DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 120 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

