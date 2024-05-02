DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.